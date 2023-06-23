Man shot by Iowa deputies pulled pellet gun during domestic dispute call: report

The man killed by a deputy in Iowa earlier this week was wielding a pellet gun, investigators said.

IOWA MAN SHOT, KILLED BY DEPUTY IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE CALL GONE WRONG

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday identified the man killed as 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton, Iowa.

Franklin County deputies were called to a home Tuesday night on a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies said Davis was holding a handgun and when told to drop it, he refused and walked toward the deputies.

At that point, Davis allegedly pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and deputies shot Davis, who was struck once. He died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Iowa State Patrol and DCI were asked to investigate, and determined that Davis’ weapon was a pellet gun. DCI said the shooting was captured on the deputies’ body cameras, but footage hasn’t been released. The investigation continues.