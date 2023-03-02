Man sets himself on fire at University of California-Berkeley, police investigating

A man set himself on fire on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon, according to campus police.

The University of California Police Department (UCPD) said they received a call at roughly 4:17 p.m. about a person who was on fire.

The reported self-immolation took place on Sproul Plaza, the center of the campus.

The man reportedly sustained critical burns and was transported to a local hospital by Berkeley Fire Department officials. A female bystander who attempted to help him sustained unknown injuries.

An eyewitness said that the man’s clothing was completely burned off, according to The Berkeley Scanner. The burned man was reportedly yelling and moaning.

Bystanders attempted to put the fire out by fanning their jackets on the man, who was eventually assisted by police officers and firefighters.

UCPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital that mental health professionals were on the scene.

“Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire. At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” the statement from UCPD said.

“This incident is currently under investigation and the subject’s identity and status is unknown at this time,” UCPD added. “We do not know if the individual is affiliated with the university.”