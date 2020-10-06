Man nabbed in Myrtle Beach, charged in double murder of his parents

Stephen Michael Boggs Sr. and his wife Brenda McFatter Boggs, both in their early 70s, were found dead in their North Carolina home Sunday and authorities believe their son, 53-year-old Stephen Michael Boggs Jr., shot them, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to the Boggs’ home in Selma, N.C., for a wellbeing check Sunday afternoon and neighbors told them they haven’t seen the couple for roughly two months, although their son was frequently coming and going from the house.

After entering the home, deputies found the couple and their dog deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The couple had been dead “for a considerable period of time.”

Authorities were able to track the son down at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, S.C., roughly 165 miles south of Selma, by investigating recent activity on the couple’s finances.

Boggs Jr. was charged with the Concealment of Death of both his parents. He was booked by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina at 3:17 p.m. Monday, arrest records show, and will be charged with the murder of his parents upon his return to North Carolina.

