Man injured in shootout in Chicago parking lot, minutes after a woman is carjacked less than a mile away

A shootout ensued in a Chicago parking garage after woman was carjacked less than a mile away, authorities said.

A male victim was followed into a South Loop parking structure by a black Jeep and white sedan at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Five armed gunmen exited the vehicles and surrounded the victim, according to Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a concealed-carry holder, also pulled out his own gun.

There was an exchange of gunfire before the suspects ran back to their vehicles and sped off.

The victim was shot in the leg and grazed in the head.

Minutes earlier and less than a mile away, three male suspects in a black Jeep struck a 48-year-old woman in the head and demanded her belongings.

The attackers took off in her Chrysler 300.

The Chicago Police Department has not confirmed if the incidents were related.