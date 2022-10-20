Man indicted for Biden death threat, CEOs sound alarm on economy and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘WILL FACE DEATH’ – Man indicted for sending letter threatening Biden, others to Congress prompting emergency. Continue reading …

VILE VANDALISM – No justice for pro-life orgs, churches attacked after abortion opinion leak. Continue reading …

CEOs GET CANDID – Business titans sound alarm over US economy. Continue reading …

‘DOESN’T DISCRIMINATE’ – Recovering drug addict fights to end stigma after losing ‘soulmate.’ Continue reading …

NANNY-GATE – Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis latest stars embroiled in nanny scandal. Continue reading …

POLITICS

UPSET ALERT – Obama travels to blue state where a Dem Senate candidate is in a razor-thin race with Republican. Continue reading …

MIND THE GAP – State fires back at Biden administration’s demand to remove shipping containers filling hole in border. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS UNCERTAINTIES – Biden admin funding studies on trans treatment adverse effects – as it pushes them on kids. Continue reading …

DISCONNECTED DEMOCRATS – Mark Penn says party is oblivious to rising tide of unhappy voters. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘JIM CROW’ CLAIMS – Liberal media ran with voter suppression narrative before record turnout. Continue reading …

HEATED DEBATE – Dr. Phil asks woke educators: ‘What makes you think you know better’ than parents? Continue reading …

‘ECONOMIC REALITIES’ – Stacey Abrams suggests having an abortion as solution to inflation. Continue reading …

‘HAVE TO CHEAT’ – ‘The View’ host says GOP ‘can’t win’ because ‘demographics are changing.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Biden can’t make, but he knows how to take. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Open race hate forms much of MSNBC’s substance. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – John Fetterman is a giant fraud. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM -They want you to sit down, shut up, take endless shots and live with ‘a lot less.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘ALL OVER THE PLACE’ – Celebrity chef blasts COVID mandates, says government was ‘irrational.’ Continue reading…

MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN – City building single public toilet for $1.7M – and it won’t be done for years. Continue reading …

‘DIDN’T PROPERLY INVESTIGATE’ – Former fed says police ‘dropped the ball’ in Eliza Fletcher murder case. Continue reading …

‘THAT’S TV, BABY’ – Whoopi Goldberg, Claudia Jordan question Meghan Markle feeling ‘objectified’. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Republican governors need to step up to protect their children from this insidious onslaught from Big Pharma, which has infected and corrupted our public health sector.“

– LAURA INGRAHAM

