Man in Washington angry over mask requirement shoots gas station: police

A Washington state man allegedly shot at a gas station after being told he needed to wear a mask inside — and his bare face is what helped cops identify him, according to a local report.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, went inside the Astro Express Mart in Ellensburg last Sunday without a face covering and apparently left fuming when he was told he needed to wear one, the Daily Record reported.

He allegedly got into the passenger side of a waiting car and, as the vehicle drove away, fired at least three shots at the store.

ACTIVE US ARMY MEMBER CHARGED IN DEADLY ILLINOIS BOWLING ALLEY SHOOTING

Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry said officers were able to ID the alleged drive-by shooter because witnesses described his face.

“Not to sound sarcastic, but he wasn’t wearing a mask,” Hansberry told the local newspaper.

Witnesses also described the vehicle the suspect was in and police were able to obtain a license plate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers arrested the man at his workplace on Tuesday without a struggle. They also found the handgun thought to be used in the crime.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.