Man in Tulsa, Oklahoma arrested after attack on cathedral attendant with sword, attempt to set church on fire

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking a worker at a cathedral in Oklahoma with a sword.

After the suspect — identified as Daniel Edwards — tried and failed to set the cathedral on fire, he fled and was later arrested while making threats of detonating a bomb at a local store, police said.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin reported, “TPD officers responded to a downtown church building at approximately 4 p.m. after a man attacked an employee of the building with a sword, lit incendiary devices, and attempted to set the building ablaze.”

Police said Thursday they expect Edwards to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

“There were children at the location, all of which were unharmed. We apprehended the man a short time later at 71st & Sheridan after he caused a disturbance in a store by threatening to detonate a device,” the police chief added.

The cathedral worker was identified as Ron Notzon by Holy Family Cathderal rector Fr. Gary Kastl, who reportedly engaged Edwards and was cut in the scuffle.

Edwards then approached the church and attempted to enter through the main doors before realizing the doors were locked and proceeded around to the side of the cathedral, according to police.

He then allegedly attempted to light an object on fire and toss it into the building, causing minor fire damage.

At the time of the initial incident, children from the Catholic school next door were taking photos in front of the cathedral. The students were swiftly brought inside and placed on lockdown.

Edwards was arrested around an hour and a half after the incident, having suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

Holy Family Cathedral held a public mass Thursday praying for the recovery of Notzon.