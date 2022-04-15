Man in LA fatally stabbed in ‘random and unprovoked’ attack while on FaceTime with his brother

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles detectives are seeking information Friday following the unprovoked stabbing of a man who was killed while talking to his brother on a FaceTime call.

The police have called the incident, which occurred on April 8, “random and unprovoked” when 34-year-old Sergio Santay was attacked while walking on Bonnie Brae Street.

In video footage obtained by the police department, Santay is seen being assailed by a suspect who then fled the scene.

The victim was said to be talking to his brother on a FaceTime call in broad daylight about his weekend plans when he was approached by the unidentified suspect and stabbed in the neck, Fox 11 reports.

The suspect was then seen running up Wilshire Boulevard where he encountered two other individuals sitting in an alleyway.

“The suspect approached both individuals and attempted to stab them before fleeing the location,” a Friday LAPD press release said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls from patrol officers and took Santay to a local Los Angeles hospital.

“Santay failed to respond to medical aid and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” the LAPD said Friday.

A manhunt for the suspect is currently underway and California authorities have warned he is likely armed and should be considered dangerous, the local news outlet reported.

Police say the suspect has been described as male and wearing a black fisherman hat with marijuana leaves, a turquoise t-shirt, light-colored shorts with dark shoes.