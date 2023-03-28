Man hit, killed by coach bus at Boston Logan International Airport identified

A Massachusetts man struck and killed by a coach bus at Boston Logan International Airport has been identified.

Vishwachand Kolla, 47, of Lexington, was picking up a friend from the airport around 5 p.m. Monday on the Terminal B Lower Roadway when the deadly crash happened, state police told Boston 25 News.

Kolla was parked along the curb at the arrivals level of Terminal B and was standing outside the driver’s side of his Acura SUV when a coach bus struck him.

Investigators say the middle of the bus made contact with Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV.

MASSACHUSETTS TEEN DIES IN ‘COMPLETE FREAK ACCIDENT’ AT PATS PEAK SKI MOUNTAIN IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

An off-duty nurse who witnessed what happened reportedly attempted life-saving measures alongside responding personnel from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but Kolla was pronounced dead on scene.

Passengers on board the bus involved in the accident at the time were moved to another bus. It took more than three hours after the incident for the bus involved in the crash to be towed from the scene.

ELIZABETH WARREN, 73, ANNOUNCES SENATE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

The driver of the bus has only been identified as a 54-year-old woman. She was not hurt and was cooperative with investigators.

The bus is owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport. We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information,” a spokesperson for Dartmouth Transportation Company said in a statement to Boston 25 News.

State police are still investigating the incident and working to determine whether the bus driver will face criminal charges.