Man guilty in 2019 death of woman at Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Robert Burks was found guilty after a one-day trial in the slaying of Julie Morey.

Julie Morey, 58, was found dead on Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Church leaders have said she Morey, who was homeless, wasn’t a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church but had been visiting the church for at least two years.

Robert Burks was found guilty for killing Julie Morey, 58, on Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
(Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

“This case was solved through a true community effort,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release. “Witnesses and nearby businesses played a crucial role throughout the investigation and prosecution, which ultimately led to justice for Ms. Morey and her family.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that Morey had filed a police report alleging that Burks punched her in the face, causing her to have black eyes, prosecutors said.

A forensics report found that Burks’ DNA was on the victim’s hands, face, neck, and underneath her fingernails, they said.

A sentencing hearing has been set for March 10.