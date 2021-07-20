Man found dead on Staten Island with ‘I touch little girls’ written on chest

An 80-year-old man was found dead in a Staten Island apartment building with the words “I touch little girls” scrawled across his body, cops said Tuesday.

The elderly man was found just after 9:30 a.m. Monday inside the first-floor hallway of 256 Corson Ave., according to police.

His name is being withheld pending family notification of his death.

The senior, who was found shirtless and lying face up, had cuts to his forehead and two black eyes, police said.

On his chest, the words “I touch little girls” were written in black ink, police confirmed.

Cops also found the words “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” on his stomach and “I touch” on his right foot, according to police sources.

Though the man had 24 prior arrests to his name, his record did not suggest a known history of pedophilia, sources said.

His name does not appear in the state’s online registry of known sex offenders.

Of the two dozen busts, just four were unsealed: Two assaults against a girlfriend in 1987, a third assault in 1992 and drug possession rap in 1996, sources said.

The NYPD’s homicide unit is investigating and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

