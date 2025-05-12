Man found dead in kangaroo, wallaby enclosure reportedly had ‘history’ of playing rough with animal

​

A man found dead with multiple blunt force injuries in a kangaroo and wallaby enclosure reportedly had a “history” of entering the space to play rough with one of the animals.

The man — identified by officials as 52-year-old Eric Slate — was a relative of the animal’s owner.

He was killed on Friday evening in the fatal encounter that took place at 5 Star Farm, a South Carolina petting zoo located around 30 miles from Myrtle Beach, according to Fox Carolina.

The animal believed to be responsible for Slate’s death has not been euthanized, Horry County Councilmember Mark Causey told News13.

YOUNG KANGAROO HOPS AROUND FLORIDA TOWN AFTER BRAZEN ESCAPE, OWNER CHARGED

The 5 Star Farm petting zoo — which has events listed on its website dating back more than 15 years — features animals like camels, ponies, llamas and more, according to its website.

FLORIDA MAN, 89, AND HIS DOG MAULED TO DEATH BY BLACK BEAR IN STATE’S FIRST FATAL ATTACK

“The animal was not nor has been out of his secure enclosure,” Robert Slate, owner of 5 Star Farm, wrote on Facebook. “At this time we do ask for respect and support for the family.”

The investigation is currently ongoing, and an autopsy has been ordered, according to Horry County Police.

PET RACCOON CAUGHT WITH METH PIPE IN ITS MOUTH WHEN COPS PULLED OVER OHIO WOMAN: ‘EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED’

“There are a number of other animals at the incident location,” Horry County Police said in a Facebook post. “All animals are accounted for and contained, and there is no risk to the community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Coroner’s Office and 5 Star Farm did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.