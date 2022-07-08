Man found dead at White Sands National Park

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was found dead off-trail at New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

In a release, the National Park Service said that White Sands’ park rangers initiated a search over the Fourth of July holiday weekend after locating an unoccupied vehicle in the park.

White Sands Missile Range, the U.S. Army, Holloman Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Search and Rescue and affiliated groups all assisted in the search and recovery operation.

At 11:02 a.m. MT on Tuesday, search and rescue teams discovered the deceased male.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident. No further information was given.

Temperatures in the area have been in the 90s this week and the park service warned that it is critical for visitors to be prepared and “know [their] limitations” amidst the extreme summer heat.

For hikers at White Sands National Park, the park recommends starting at the coolest part of the day – not when the temperature is at or above 85 degrees, as there is no shade or water along any of the trails.

Hikers should bring at least 1 gallon of water per person per day and high-energy snacks, in addition to wearing proper apparel.