Man finds cat in shelter while looking for new one to paws-ibly soothe his pain

Talk about a purr-fect ending.

An animal society in Bangor, Maine managed to reunite an owner with his missing cat, as he was pet shopping for another feline in an effort to cope with the loss.

The Bangor Humane society posted the story on Facebook Friday saying the owner, Theron, was elated to discover his lost pet.

“Theron came into our shelter today looking for a cat to heal his heart after his kitty, Cutie Pie, disappeared about a week ago,” the post read.

“As he perused the kennels, he stopped to examine one of our friends a little more closely and when the cat turned to face him, Theron erupted with joy. THIS WAS HIS CUTIE PIE!! Theron’s camera roll was full of pictures of Cutie Pie, leaving no question that this reunion was the real deal!”

The society added, “Cutie Pie found his way ‘back’ to his forever home tonight. (Let me just say I’ve honestly never seen a cat so eager to be in a cat carrier! He was SO ready to go home!).”

The group wrote they are seeking to reunite as many lost pets as possible but in the meantime considers watching over lost animals until their owners are located a privilege.

“This is the good stuff,” the message continued. “We want to reunite as many animals as possible with their owners, and it’s an honor to keep them safe until that can happen.”