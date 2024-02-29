Man ejected from sunroof during Big Sur cliff fall waits 2 days for rescue

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A driver is recovering after spending two days on the side of a cliff after his car rolled several hundred feet down a California hillside.

The unidentified man told rescuers he was driving home late Sunday night in Monterey County when he swerved to avoid hitting some deer, causing him to veer off the roadway. The driver said he was ejected through his car’s sunroof.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Coastal Division Air Operations said in a Facebook post they were called to the scene Tuesday morning after receiving a call from Pacific Grove police requesting a helicopter to fly down the coastline from Post Ranch in Big Sur to Monastery Beach in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. It was reported a vehicle had possibly gone over the side after a Post Ranch employee left Sunday night and never returned home.

A CHP airplane was already in the area for a separate call and responded to the area to search the cliffs below Highway 1, where the vehicle was located nearly 400 feet over the side near the beach below.

The initial helicopter requested later responded to the scene, as well.

“The Big Sur Fire Chief top roped down to the victim and began to assess his injuries as H-70 arrived,” CHP said on Facebook, along with a video of the man’s rescue that shows him being hoisted to safety.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his moderate injuries, CHP said.