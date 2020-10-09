Man dies in police custody in Utah, 'expressed many times' he couldn't breathe: report

A man who died in Utah police custody this week “expressed many times” that he couldn’t breathe, according to media reports.

Jesus Cruz-Jimenez, 43, was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail by Salt Lake City police officers on Monday wearing restraints, KTVX-TV reported. He was arrested, accused of aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer and criminal mischief.

Cruz-Jimenez may have been put in a “spit mask” and “wrap restraint device,” KSTU-TV reported. The outlet reported that according to a tip he was left in the mask and restraints, even though he expressed many times that he couldn’t breathe.

But in a statement, authorities claimed the restraints were removed and that Cruz-Jimenez became unresponsive afterward.

“Lifesaving measures were performed, and he was transported to the hospital where he passed away,” the Salt Lake County Jail said, the Desert News reported.

An investigation into his death is underway, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. The West Vally Police Department is heading the investigation.

The incident comes as the country has seen nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked in part by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.