Man dies in New Hampshire multi-vehicle collision involving tractor-trailer

The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said.

The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.

One of the car drivers died and the other suffered minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was identified as a 29-year-old man from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Police are still investigating the crash.