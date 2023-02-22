Man dies hiking in Texas national park after experiencing chest pains

A 56-year-old man died over the weekend while hiking in a Texas national park.

On Saturday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m. local time, the Big Bend National Park Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Pinnacles Trail.

The hiker was experiencing chest pains. He was hiking with a scout troop.

Friends who were there with the man immediately began CPR and continued with the assistance of bystanders and park volunteers.

Rangers arrived on the scene with an automated external defibrillator. However, attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said in a statement. “Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”