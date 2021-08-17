Man dies after falling nearly 50 feet from Utah amusement park ride, police say

A man who was seen over the weekend dangling from a ride at a Utah amusement park before falling nearly 50 feet to the ground has died, authorities said Monday.

The 32-year-old man had been airlifted in critical condition to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling from the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington on Saturday, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

Farmington police told local news outlets that they were notified Monday morning of the man’s death. Police have yet to release the man’s name.

Witness cellphone video of the incident shared with FOX13 shows the man hanging onto the Sky Ride’s safety bar by his hands as he dangled outside the chair. He appeared to be alone on the ride and looked calm as the ride travels high above the park.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, releasing few details other than that the fall was not intentional.

“We don’t know why he did that or what was going on,” Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen told KSL.com. “We just don’t know.”

Lagoon Amusement Park told FOX13 that the ride did not appear to have malfunctioned at the time of the incident. Police also said the ride appeared to be working correctly, according to KSL.

The slow-moving Sky Ride is mainly used as a means of transport by park-goers to get from one end of the park to the other, similar to a chairlift, according to the station.