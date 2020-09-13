Man dies after being shot three times while sitting in BMW in Brooklyn, police say

A 33-year-old man died Saturday after he was shot three times in the torso while sitting in a BMW in Dyker Heights, police said.

The stunning shooting took place in front of 1222 78th Street, between 12th and 13th avenues around 5:20 p.m., police said.

The victim, identified by police as Arfan Butt, of 73rd St., was sitting in the Beemer when two males discharged a firearm.

“He was shot three times in the torso,” an NYPD spokesman said. The suspects fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz in an unknown direction.

No other details were immediately available.

The Dyker Heights drama comes a week after Brooklyn’s Zaid Zindani, 31, was fatally shot in the face and neck as he sat behind the wheel of a flashy Maserati on 63rd Street near 17th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Zindani was fired on in front of friends, one of whom took the wheel in an unsuccessful bid to save his pal’s life, police said.

The passenger drove to the 66th Precinct station house, where cops called for medics. Zindani was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died a short time later.