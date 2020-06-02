Man charged with tossing pickle from car and striking Vermont highway worker

Vermont police made an arrest after a highway worker reported being injured Monday by a large pickle tossed from a moving car.

Troopers responded to a report of an assault on an Agency of Transportation employee working at the state border crossing in Pownal, state police said.

“Troopers learned that a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 7 threw an object out the window, later determined to be a large pickle, which struck the victim and caused him pain,” police said.

The injured worker was Carl Hoffman, 59.

Eventually, troopers learned the passenger was Christoph Herrmannsdoerfer, 34, of Williamstown, Mass., police said.

He was charged with simple assault and ordered to appear in court next month.