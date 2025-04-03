Man charged with making threats against ICE agents, DHS Sec Kristi Noem in ‘alarming’ social media posts

​

A Texas man was recently arrested after authorities say he made terroristic threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

Robert King allegedly made “alarming” social media posts, according to a statement from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas.

One post noted his intentions to “open fire” if agents are seen in his neighborhood, according to the statement.

Fox News learned some of the alleged posts included comments relating to Noem and others claiming ICE agents are not “real cops” and have “no real authority.”

HSI Dallas shared a photo Wednesday of King standing in handcuffs next to a number of federal agents in the city of McKinney.

“Like Secretary Noem said: If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Promises made, promises kept,” a senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told Fox News Digital following the arrest.

The arrest comes after more than 40 people were taken into custody in Texas as part of a Tren De Aragua (TdA) gang investigation.

The FBI, ICE, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and several other federal, state and local partners spent a year investigating members and associates believed to be part of the Venezuelan transnational gang.

Early Tuesday morning, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and DPS, working with the FBI, ICE, HSI and Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO), obtained a search warrant for a home in Hays County, which was executed by DPS’ Special Response Team.

More than 40 people, including minors, were taken into custody at or near the home, and narcotics were seized, according to HSI San Antonio.

An ICE spokesperson told Fox News 47 illegal immigrants were apprehended.

Of those 47 people, 25 were adult men, nine were single adult women, four were adult mothers, and nine were non-citizen children, according to the spokesperson.

They were all taken to the Austin Resident Office for processing.

“Everyone whom ICE arrested was found to be illegally present in the U.S. and taken into ICE custody pending immigration proceedings,” according to the spokesperson.

The State Department designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization on Feb. 20.

The gang has thousands of members who are reportedly undertaking hostile actions against the U.S. in multiple states.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, enacted by President Donald Trump to make it easier to detain TdA members, allows the deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing, and has previously only been invoked during wartime.

DHS and HSI Dallas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.