A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to a triple murder at a gas station in Texas, and a suspected 14-year-old shooter was released from police custody.

Richard Acosta Jr. turned himself in Monday night at the Garland Police Department, according to a news release. He was charged with “capital murder – multiple persons” and his bond was set at $1 million.

Acosta was allegedly the driver of a white truck seen on surveillance video outside the Texaco gas station on Walnut Lane Sunday evening. Video reportedly shows him entering the gas station shortly before the deadly shooting.

The video also shows someone else get out of the truck before creeping up to the front door of the convenience store and opening fire, FOX 4 News reports. Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was wounded in the shooting.

A 14-year-old was previously arrested because police initially believed he was the gunman. Detectives recently learned that he has intimate knowledge of the shooting, and he has been cooperating with the investigation. Based on the new information, the teen is not being charged at this time and has been released to his family.

The shooting appears to be a retaliation from a previous disturbance and law enforcement officials believe the incident to be a targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store.

While Garland police say, at this point in the investigation, certain information cannot be released, detectives are asking the public for any further information they may have about the shooting.