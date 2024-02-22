Man busted for stealing ammo and bacon from East Freedom Walmart

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A man was busted in East Freedom, Pennsylvania over the weekend for shoplifting more than $1,100 worth of items, including ammo and bacon, from a Walmart.

John Lee Pittman Jr., 32, of Hustontown, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm prohibited, according to a criminal complaint.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT LED POLICE ON WILD HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN STOLEN MARYLAND STATE TOW TRUCK: ICE

Freedom Township Police officers responded to a call from a Walmart Saturday afternoon about a man filling up a shopping cart and attempting to leave the store without paying.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR COUPLE ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER SERVER AFTER RESTAURANT BILL DISPUTE

Officers found Pittman leaving the store pushing a cart filled with a plethora of items, including bacon and other meats, as well as five boxes of Remington brand 12 gauge shotgun shells.

In all, Pittman was found with nearly 140 stolen items valued at around $1,180, according to the criminal complaint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittman, who already had a warrant out of Fulton County for burglary charges, was unable to post his $10,000 bond and remains in custody at Blair County Prison.