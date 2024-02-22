Man busted for stealing ammo and bacon from East Freedom Walmart
A man was busted in East Freedom, Pennsylvania over the weekend for shoplifting more than $1,100 worth of items, including ammo and bacon, from a Walmart.
John Lee Pittman Jr., 32, of Hustontown, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm prohibited, according to a criminal complaint.
Freedom Township Police officers responded to a call from a Walmart Saturday afternoon about a man filling up a shopping cart and attempting to leave the store without paying.
Officers found Pittman leaving the store pushing a cart filled with a plethora of items, including bacon and other meats, as well as five boxes of Remington brand 12 gauge shotgun shells.
In all, Pittman was found with nearly 140 stolen items valued at around $1,180, according to the criminal complaint.
Pittman, who already had a warrant out of Fulton County for burglary charges, was unable to post his $10,000 bond and remains in custody at Blair County Prison.