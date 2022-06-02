Man at Florida’s The Villages arrested after punching friend over golf etiquette: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 77-year-old man who was playing golf at Florida’s The Villages is now facing a battery charge after allegedly punching his friend in the face during an argument over etiquette.

The incident involving Richard Randell and his 84-year-old playing partner happened at the De La Vista Golf Course in late April, Fox35 Orlando reports, citing court documents filed near the end of last month.

Sumner County deputies, in an affidavit, said a man who was playing golf with Randell and the friend told investigators that the pair first got into an argument around the fourth hole.

The friend then asked Randell to move away from a green he was standing on – to which Randell replied that he was aware of the proper golf etiquette, according to the station.

As the argument escalated, the friend gave Randell the middle finger and he warned him “do that again, and I will hit you,” Fox35 Orlando reported, citing the witness’s comments in the affidavit.

Randell then punched his friend in the face after he was presented with the middle finger a second time, the affidavit reportedly said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a swollen bruise while Randall was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

Randell reportedly has pled not guilty.