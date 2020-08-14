Man arrested in stabbing as he faces charges in assault of conservative activist at UC-Berkeley

The man accused of assaulting a conservative activist at the University of California Berkeley last year in a case that garnered national headlines has been charged with stabbing a man riding a bicycle on a sidewalk over the weekend, Fox News has learned.

The new charges against Zachary Greenberg come as he continues to fight charges in the Berkeley case in an Alameda County court.

San Mateo deputies said Greenberg, 30, of El Cerrito, stabbed a bicyclist numerous times with a 4-inch pocket folding knife in Princeton-by-the-Sea Sunday.

“The victim reported that a male subject got into a physical altercation with him over an argument related to him riding his bicycle on the sidewalk,” Sgt. James Goulart said in a news release.

The victim went to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Minutes after the stabbing deputies stopped a vehicle with Greenberg in the passenger seat and arrested him on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

“The identity of the suspect and the vehicle were confirmed by witnesses on scene,” Goulart said. “The knife that was used in the assault was located.”

Greenberg told deputies his last name was spelled Greenburg.

He has been freed on $35,000 bail, according to reports.

Last year, UC-Berkeley cops charged Greenberg with assaulting a conservative activist working for the Leadership Institute.

Hayden Williams, who was 26 at the time, was working as a field representative for the conservative group, when two men approached him and confronted him about signs promoting his political work.

Video shows a man punching Williams multiple times in the face and tugging at his bag. It went viral.

Williams didn’t attend Berkeley.

The video sparked outrage across social media, with critics condemning the university’s response.

President Trump cited the incident when he issued an executive order aimed at protecting free speech on college campuses. At last year’s CPAC conference, Trump called Williams to the stage and introduced him to the conferees, who gave him a standing ovation.

It’s unclear if Greenberg had retained an attorney to represent him in the San Mateo case.

His attorney in the Berkeley case, Alana Williams, did not immediately return a call for comment from Fox News. His next court date is in September. He was released on bail.

Calls for comment to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.