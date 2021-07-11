Man arrested in fatal shooting of couple during Chicago’s Puerto Rican Parade: police

A 34-year-old man sought by police in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Puerto Rican culture celebration in Chicago has been arrested in California.

Anthony Lorenzi is charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Illinois, Chicago police said Saturday.

Lorenzi was arrested Friday by U.S. marshals in the parking lot of an apartment complex in San Diego.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Saturday that investigators learned that Lorenzi fled to San Diego the morning after Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 23, were shot June 19 following a parade in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash.

Video of the shooting showed Perez being dragged by several people from a dark SUV with a Puerto Rican flag sticking out of a window. Arzuaga, who was seen on the ground nearly covering her, was then shot in the head by a gunman in a white tank top.

Perez died three days later.

Lorenzi is charged in Arzuaga’s death. Perez may have been shot accidentally in the neck by Arzuaga, police have said.