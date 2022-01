Man arrested in deaths of victims found in Kansas, Oklahoma

A Kansas man has been arrested in the 2019 robbery, kidnapping and shooting deaths of two men whose bodies were found hours apart in an Oklahoma ditch and a Kansas trailer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 30-year-old Ralph Thomas Salas Jr., of Liberal, was booked into the Seward County Jail in Kansas Monday.

The KBI said the investigation began when a farmer found 25-year-old Timothy Martin’s body in a ditch on his property in Texas County, Oklahoma, near the state’s border with Kansas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later that night, the body of Martin’s former roommate, 31-year-old Erick Salas, was found in a trailer west of Liberal.

The KBI said Ralph Salas and Erick Salas weren’t related.