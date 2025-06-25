Man arrested in connection to fertility center bombing in California dies in federal custody

​

A man indicted earlier this month in connection with the deadly car bombing outside a California fertility clinic was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles and later pronounced dead, according to federal officials.

Daniel Park, 32, was discovered unresponsive at approximately 7:30 a.m. on June 24, 2025, by staff at the administrative security facility.

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, employees immediately began life-saving measures and called emergency medical services. Park was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service have been notified. Officials confirmed that no other inmates or staff were harmed and that the public was never in danger.

Park had been held at the facility since June 13 under pretrial detention after being indicted for Malicious Destruction of Property, a charge stemming from his alleged role in the May 17 bombing outside the American Reproductive Centers facility in Palm Springs. That attack killed the bomber, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, and injured four others, authorities said.

Authorities allege Park assisted Bartkus by supplying chemicals and explosive materials and helping conduct experiments in the suspect’s garage in 29 Palms. Court documents and U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli had previously stated Park used an AI chatbot to research explosive devices in the days before the attack.

Park was arrested earlier this month at New York’s JFK Airport after being deported from Poland, where he had traveled shortly after the bombing.

The FBI has classified the bombing as an act of domestic terrorism, citing the suspects’ adherence to a radical ideology known as “pro-mortalism,” which views human reproduction as morally wrong. Prosecutors say the suspects may have targeted the clinic to destroy stored human embryos.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called the bombing “a particularly cruel, disgusting crime that strikes at the very heart of our shared humanity.”

Officials have not yet released a cause of death for Park and say the incident is under review.

Fox News’ Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.