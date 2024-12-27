Man arrested for disrupting Christmas church services, pouring whiskey into holy water: deputies

A Maryland man was arrested after he disrupted two local churches’ Christmas Eve services, including pouring whiskey into the holy water.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced that Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, 56, of Avenue, was arrested and charged with several offenses after he caused a scene during religious services and endangered citizens.

Shortly after 5 pm on Christmas Eve, deputies said Von Goetz entered Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue during a Mass and approached the altar and dropped an onion in the aisle, disturbing the peace of those attending.

Deputies said a witness followed Von Goetz as he exited the church to make sure he was leaving and saw him then assault another person by throwing tangerines at him.

Later that night, deputies said Von Goetz struck again, this time, during Midnight Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown.

Deputies said Von Goetz disrupted the service by pouring whiskey into the holy water and threatened to harm parishioners.

As church attendees escorted him from the building, deputies said he attempted unsuccessfully to hit several individuals with a whiskey bottle.

Parishioners were able to detain Von Goetz until deputies arrived.

Von Goetz was then transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

On December 26, 2024, deputies said Von Goetz was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Defacing Religious Property, Religious Crime Against a Group, Obstructing a Religious Exercise, Threat of Mass Violence and Disturbing the Peace.

He is currently being held at St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, pending an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]