Man allegedly connected to California fertility clinic bomber arrested at JFK: source

An individual allegedly linked to the primary suspect in a car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic has been arrested, Fox News has learned.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Park, was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City overnight and is set to appear in a Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before being extradited to California, according to a law enforcement source. Park is being prosecuted by the Central District of California.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately identify an attorney representing Park.

Last month, a 26-year-old suspect was identified as the perpetrator behind the bombing outside the American Reproductive Centers facility. Four people were injured, and the primary suspect was killed in the blast.

Surveillance footage and online postings show the primary suspect parking behind the building before ingesting drugs and detonating the explosive device.

The primary suspect targeted the center in an attempt to destroy human embryos stored on-site after being motivated by a fringe “pro-mortalism” ideology movement.

“Pro-mortalism” views human reproduction as immoral while believing death is preferable to life.

The FBI has classified the bombing as an act of domestic terrorism while pointing to the suspect’s ideological motivation as the cause of the violence. The organization previously confirmed none of the embryos were harmed in the attack.

“I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings,” ARC wrote on Facebook after the attack.

“My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage,” said Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic’s director. “Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe.”

The FBI and ARC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.