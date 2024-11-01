Man allegedly barges through TSA, storms onto Alaska Airlines flight in attempt to steal plane

A raving man charged into a Montana airport and successfully gained access to the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines aircraft before being apprehended, according to authorities.

Justin Reed Seymour, 34, was arrested after he managed to evade capture and intrude through the TSA checkpoint at Missoula International Airport Oct. 22, a spokesperson for Missoula International Airport confirmed to Fox News Digital.

KGVO reported that TSA officers were heard yelling, “Stop him!” and “breach, breach, breach!” as Seymour eyed a newly landed Alaska Airlines Flight 697, a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Seymour reportedly charged down the jet bridge with an airline employee attempting to intervene in the spiraling situation. According to court documents obtained by the local outlet, Seymour pushed the employee to the ground and continued to the plane.

HELICOPTER SPINS OUT OF CONTROL AT TEXAS AIRPORT, CRASHES INTO PARKED PLANE: VIDEO

Seymour then allegedly stormed onto the plane and, in the process, assaulted two flight attendants who tried to stop him.

CALIFORNIA MAN CHOKED, ATTACKED FRONTIER AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AFTER WEEKEND AT DISNEYLAND, DOJ SAYS

The local outlet reported that one of the flight attendants was shoved into the cockpit door, while the other airline employee’s fingers were crushed when that employee attempted to rotate the deadbolt on the cockpit door to secure it.

Law enforcement officers eventually caught up with the Seymour. Authorities said he was saying he had to get to Estonia, the local outlet reported.

He later told police “bad people” had told him to take the aircraft.

WOMAN STABBED BY REPEAT OFFENDER AT NJ AIRPORT BLAMES JUDICIAL SYSTEM FOR ATTACK: ‘THEY HAVE FAILED ME’

According to court documents, Seymour later told officers, “All I had to do was fly the plane, but I didn’t. … I thought I was going to be able to. “

The 34-year-old was charged with felony robbery and felony aggravated burglary. He is being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on $500,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and Alaska Airlines for comment.