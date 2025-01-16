Man acted as ‘human shield’ for girlfriend during D.C. carjacking, shot 5 times

A man is recovering in the hospital after bravely acting as a human shield for his 21-year-old girlfriend during a near-fatal carjacking in Washington, D.C.

The couple was sitting in their car in Northwest D.C. just after 8 p.m. Monday, when they said someone came up to them wearing a mask, and demanded they give them the vehicle, affiliate FOX 5 reported.

As the couple tried to drive away, the suspect started shooting, striking each of them five times, according to the report.

The woman’s family told FOX 5 her boyfriend “shielded her with his body and bore the brunt of the bullets,” suffering a punctured lung.

While the pair were able to escape the armed suspect, they later crashed a quarter-mile down the road.

A good Samaritan called the family to let them know what had happened.

“At first, I was like this can’t be happening,” a family member told FOX 5. “I asked if she could please get close to her, so I could hear her voice to know that she was OK. Everybody needs to feel safe when they walk out their door, they shouldn’t have to worry if somebody’s going to take their property from them or their life.”

The woman underwent surgery and will likely need additional procedures, according to the report.

D.C. police have not pubically identified a suspect as of Wednesday night, FOX 5 reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the department for comment.

FOX 5’s Homa Bash contributed to this article.