Man accused of shooting Georgia officer turns himself in

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of shooting a Georgia police officer and another person during an armed robbery at a shopping center has turned himself into police.

Arterio Lerente Crumbley, 25, surrendered late Wednesday, just hours after police named him a suspect. However, he claims authorities have accused the wrong man.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT, MANHUNT UNDERWAY

Clayton County police officer Ryan Richey and another man were shot during an armed robbery shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

An hours-long manhunt ensued.

Police described Crumbley as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 158 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange and yellow sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Crumbley told FOX 5 investigators while the man in the mug shot police shared on social media is him, the man seen in dressed in yellow inside the store is not.

WAR ON COPS: 24-HOUR-PERIOD SEES 13 POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED BY GUNFIRE

“He said he was in Fayetteville all day, nowhere near the crime scene. Crumbley admitted to having a troubled past and used to live in an apartment complex behind the strip mall where the shooting took place, but he has since moved to Fayette County. He said he is trying to turn his life around, which is why he turned himself into authorities,” FOX 5 reports.

Crumbley told FOX 5 he believes he did have a probation violation that needed to be cleared up, but professed his innocence in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clayton County Police Department has not released details on Officer Richey’s condition. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center where he underwent surgery immediately following the incident Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officer Richey was released from the hospital just after 9:30 p.m.

The other victim in the shooting, who has not been identified, is expected to recover.