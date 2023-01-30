Man accused of killing New Hampshire couple during walk scheduled to face trial in July

A man accused of killing a New Hampshire couple who had gone out for a walk on a hiking trail is scheduled to face trial in July.

Logan Clegg, 27, appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday following his recent indictment on two counts of second-degree murder.

A judge scheduled jury selection for July 10 and his trial for the following day. It’s expected to take up to two weeks.

NH COUPLE CHARGED FOR HOUSING KIDS IN ‘SQUALID’ CONDITIONS, POLICE SAY

Clegg is charged with “knowingly” causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April. He also is charged with alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SURGEON ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING PATIENT DURING OFFICE VISIT

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clegg, who has pleaded not guilty, was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah. He’s being held without bail.