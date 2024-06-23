Man, 25, stabbed in torso after attack by 2 at Randall’s Island migrant shelter: police

A 25-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the shoulder after being attacked at the Randall’s Island migrant shelter in New York City.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the man was stabbed at the migrants’ shelter by two of the shelter’s residents on Friday evening at 8 p.m.

Police said law enforcement arrested two suspects, identified as brothers Josue Deleon, 19, and Moises Deleon, 27. Both were charged with assault, police confirmed.

The New York Postreported, citing sources, that an altercation broke out between two groups at the shelter following a separate stabbing earlier that day.

The relationship between the victim and the suspects is still unknown.

The most recent incident came after a series of attacks at the New York City migrant shelter.

In April, five men were arrested by the NYPD after they allegedly pounced on another man in his bed and injured a security guard during the brawl.

The five men, between ages of 20 and 33, were accused of pummeling another man as he ate food in his bed shortly before 2 a.m. at the shelter on East 125 Street.

The pack of migrants surrounded the bed and punched and scratched the victim “all over his head and face” and on his legs, police said.

The five men are charged with third-degree assault and harassment.

In February, police arrested two other migrants at the same facility when they allegedly both punched another security guard in two separate altercations on the same evening.

In that incident, officers responding to a 911 call for the first assault witnessed the second when a migrant began attacking the security guard while police were trying to talk to him, the New York Post reported.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.