Mall of America secure after shots fired in ‘isolated incident’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bloomington police are responding to Mall of America after videos posted on social media showed shoppers fleeing inside the mall on Thursday afternoon.

One video appeared to show a man yelling, followed by what sounded like three gunshots. It’s unclear if anyone was wounded.

NORTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING: 3 INJURED IN GASTONIA, POLICE SAY

The Mall of America, which is located in Bloomington, Minnesota, confirmed that the shopping center is under lockdown due to a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.”

Andy Paras, the news director for Fox 55 Fort Wayne, posted videos of officers walking with rifles through the mall as a PA system instructed shoppers to seek shelter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side,” Bloomington police said. “Numerous officers are on scene.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.