Malibu crowded balcony collapse captured on video

Horrifying video has captured the moment a crowded Malibu balcony collapsed on Saturday, injuring at least nine people, according to reports.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene along the Pacific Coast Highway around 5:15 p.m., FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

The incident was recorded from a neighboring property, which showed several people falling down to the rocks and sand below the seafront home.

“(There were) probably like 10 people on the back deck and we heard a crack and I literally saw all of my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,” a witness told KABC-TV. “It was a freak accident. I don’t know how that happens…the deck literally just gave out.”

At least five people were hospitalized with moderate injuries and another five were treated at the scene, according to FOX 11.

Officials said at least fifteen people were on the deck at the time of the incident. The house was being rented out for a birthday party and the owner noted it wasn’t built to hold the number of people who were on it Saturday, the station reported.

LA County Fire Captain Ron Haralson told KABC-TV it was fortunate that more people weren’t seriously injured.

“Down below are jagged rocks, large rocks, so a very dangerous situation and fortunately, no one was hurt seriously or killed,” Haralson said.