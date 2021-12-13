Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.

Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas.

The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal California.

Meanwhile, some of this energy will move into the central U.S. on Wednesday which could spark another round of strong to severe storms.

Warmer than average temperatures will once again return for much of the country this week.