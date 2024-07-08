Major New York City bridge gets unexpectedly stuck open as summer temps soar, authorities investigate

A New York City bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon after hot summer weather caused it to overheat, pictures show.

The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx over the Harlem River, became stuck at around 2:46 p.m. The metal in the 126-year-old bridge had overheated, according to FOX 5 New York, which reportedly caused it to swell.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital on Monday afternoon.

“[There was a] report of bridge stuck halfway open,” officials said. “Marine units standing by as well as land units.”

Aerials show firefighters pumping water onto the bridge in an effort to cool it down.

The temperature in New York City was as hot as 90 degrees on Monday. The bridge originally opened in 1898.

The FDNY added that New York Police Department (NYPD) officials are standing by to control traffic. According to FOX 5, the incident caused major traffic jams during the evening.

Officials say that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Authorities are actively investigating the situation. No additional details are known at this time.