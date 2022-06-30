Maine woman killed, stabbed nearly 500 times, affidavit says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman killed in Maine was stabbed nearly 500 times, according to an affidavit unsealed on Wednesday.

An autopsy showed that 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Perry, Maine was killed in her home in April, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.

A relative discovered Neptune’s body wrapped in a blanket with wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head. She’d been stabbed 484 times, according to the affidavit.

Donnell J. Dana, 39, and Kailie A. Brackett, 38, were both charged with murder on April 29, just over a week after Neptune died.

ME POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN IN CONNECTION WITH FATAL HIT-AND-RUN IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

The affidavit indicated Brackett had accused Neptune of stealing money, and that Dana and Brackett – who both knew Neptune – planned to rob her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The disclosure of the affidavit was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Dana and Brackett are being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.