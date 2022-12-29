Maine transgender woman convicted of killing parents recently listed as ‘female’ in prison records

A biological male who identifies as a woman and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his parents in 2016 is now listed as female by the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Andrew T. Balcer, 24, was originally listed as male in MDOC documents after being convicted of murder charges in 2018, but state records were recently altered to list Balcer as a female inmate, according to Reduxx.

Balcer, who also goes by Andrea, was convicted in 2018 for the 2016 Halloween stabbing deaths of his parents.

Balcer told authorities that he “snapped” and killed them because of his gender identity struggles. According to reports, Balcer woke his mother, Alice, on the night he murdered her and told her that he was having trouble sleeping.

DEFENDANT GETS 40 YEARS, BLAMES GENDER IDENTITY STRUGGLE FOR FATAL STABBING OF PARENTS

When Alice Balcer tried to comfort him, he stabbed her in the back nine times, killing her. Balcer also murdered his father, Antonio, and their pet Chihuahua, Lily. He spared his older brother, telling him, “It’s not your day” before allowing him to flee.

Balcer reportedly laughed while confessing his crimes to a police officer over the phone. He had called 911 himself to report the murders.

NJ INMATES AT WOMEN’S-ONLY PRISON PREGNANT AFTER SEX WITH ‘ANOTHER INCARCERATED PERSON’

“I snapped. I took my little Ka-Bar [military combat knife] there, and I drove it straight into my mother’s back,” Balcer said. “My father came up because he heard her screams and I stabbed the f— out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking.”

Balcer, who stands at 6’1″, was listed as male as recently as September, according to archived MDOC records.

What accommodations Balcer will receive as a female inmate remain unclear, and MDOC did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by time of publication.

In 2020, MDOC Commissioner Randell Liberty implemented a policy requiring state-run correctional facilities to provide clothing items that align with an inmate’s gender identity, including push-up bras and chest binders.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a result, Balcer is eligible to receive a push-up bra and other medical accommodations that would give the appearance of breasts.