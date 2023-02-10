Maine spending committee agrees on $10.3 billion supplemental budget

The Maine Legislature’s spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor’s proposed $10.3 billion budget.

Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, praised members of both parties for working together on the supplemental budget proposal, which was approved Thursday.

“Throughout the process, all Budget Committee members — Democrats and Republicans — worked together to make sure we put Mainers’ needs first. I am looking forward to getting to work on the biennial budget in the same spirit of mutual respect and bipartisanship,” said Rotundo, D-Lewiston.

The supplemental budget makes adjustments to ensure the state meets its obligations through the end of the fiscal year on June 30. It contains no new programs but includes extra money for a variety of needs including testing for so-called forever chemicals, extra funding for hospitals and nursing facilities, and support for Maine Turnpike traffic enforcement and the fire marshal’s office.

“The problems we need to solve are bigger than this bipartisan supplemental budget, but I am heartened by the passage of this bill,” said Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, the committee’s other co-chair.