Maine lawyer who represented Guantanamo Bay detainees may lose license after criminal charges

A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison could lose his license after criminal charges.

Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in November, court records state. A letter from the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar states that the prosecutor working on Fenstermaker’s case is seeking his disbarment.

Fenstermaker told the Bangor Daily News that the November charges stemmed from an incident in which he was trying to convince a towing company owner to release his client’s car from an impound lot when an argument ensued. He said he was working in his capacity as a lawyer at the time and it’s “not like I was going out and burglarizing homes in my free time.”

The court case against Fenstermaker is currently awaiting a new judge.

Fenstermaker worked as a lawyer in New York for three decades and once represented an alleged courier for Osama bin Laden.

He was also previously among a group of lawyers in Maine who were eligible to represent people who cannot afford a lawyer. The agency that oversees that roster of lawyers has barred him from taking on cases.