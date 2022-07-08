Maine family of man shot with pellet gun shot by officer settles suit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of a Portland man who was brandishing a pellet gun when he was killed by a police officer in 2017 has settled its lawsuit against the officer.

Sgt. Nicholas Goodman shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker in the parking lot of a strip mall in February 2017. The Maine Attorney General’s Office said Goodman was justified in shooting Baker, whose air rifle appeared to be a real rifle, and that he appeared ready to pull the trigger.

Lawyers for Goodman and Baker’s family filed paperwork Tuesday in federal court to dismiss the case, the Portland Press-Herald reported. No details about the settlement have been made public and the parties in the case refused to discuss the terms of the agreement this week.

“Sgt. Goodman knew or reasonably should have known, Chance was holding a BB gun at the time deadly force was used,” the Bakers’ attorney, Hunter Tzovarras wrote in the 2019 lawsuit.

Goodman still works for the police department and has since been promoted to lieutenant.