Mail carriers injured from paintball attacks in DC and Maryland, $50G reward offered

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is looking for two suspects it says were behind multiple paintball attacks on U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carriers across the Washington D.C. and Maryland area, according to a release on Sunday.

The attacks targeted five USPS letter carriers and occurred over a three-hour period on Saturday. The suspects reportedly drove a silver or grey four-door sedan bearing temporary tags, investigators said. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

Several carriers suffered minor injuries after being hit by the paintballs, said Michael Martel, a spokesman for the USPIS — the law enforcement and protective arm of the Postal Service, according to the Washington Post.

“Take no action to apprehend this person [or persons] yourself,” the USPIS urged.

One of the suspects was described as an African-American male in his 20s, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, with a slim build and either braids or dreadlocks, the USPIS said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt. The other suspect was only described as an African American with a slim build.

Martel said descriptions given of the assailants suggested that the attacks were related, according to the paper.