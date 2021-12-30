A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing four cell phone stores in Phoenix while wielding a machete and pepper spray, police said.

David Gutierrez is accused of robbing two Cricket Wireless stores and two T-Mobile stores in the Maryvale area, FOX 10 Phoenix reports.

In each case, Gutierrez allegedly entered the store with a machete, demanded money and forced the employees into a back room or restroom and locking them in.

Phoenix police officers tracked the missing phones to an area near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road, where they located Gutierrez in a car with a woman.

Gutierrez reportedly admitted to police that he committed all the robberies.The local media outlet reports that he was able to give law enforcement officials specific details about the crimes, including what weapons were used and how many employees were in each store.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online records show he faces multiple armed robbery and kidnapping charges.