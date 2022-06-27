MA police release names of teens who died in car crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts State Police on Monday released the names of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland, Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, and Dominick P. Gardner, 17, of Oxford died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield. Police have said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, survived and went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. His name was not made public.

Two of the teens who died attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Superintendent Deborah Boyd said in a statement. Counselors were made available at the school, she said.

The 2006 Nissan Sentra went off East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over about 40 feet into the wood line, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.