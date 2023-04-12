Louisville coroner identifies 24-year-old man shot dead outside community college building; no arrests made

The man shot to death outside a Louisville community college building on Monday has been identified as the suspects remain on the loose, according to officials and local reports.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Chea’von Moore, of Louisville, WDRB-TV reported.

Moore died of multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting unfolded around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of South 8th Street and West Chestnut Streets outside the Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus. His death was ruled a homicide, WLKY-TV reported, citing the coroner’s office.

The shooting erupted just hours after a separate incident involving an active shooter who walked into an Old National Bank location in the city and opened fire, killing five and wounding eight others. The shooter in that incident was also killed.

Maj. Russel Miller of the Louisville Police Department previously confirmed to reporters that the two shootings were unrelated.

A female was also wounded in the shooting outside the school building. The victim has yet to be publicly identified and no update on her condition was immediately available.

Investigators believe multiple suspects were involved in the shooting. The suspects were initially on foot before running to a car and driving off following the shooting, according to police.

Moore was released from prison and put on parole last month after serving time for second-degree manslaughter and other charges related to the death of 17-year-old Adrian Cook in November 2015, the station reported, citing court documents. Initially, Moore was charged as a juvenile with complicity in murder, but the charge was later amended.

No arrests have been made in connection to Moore’s death and police have yet to identify any suspects.

Investigators were obtaining surveillance video from the school to help identify the suspects.

On Tuesday, the school said mental health services would be made available for students and employees in downtown Louisville in response to both shootings.