Louisville church fire prompts arson investigation: report

A Louisville, Kentucky, church building dating to the 1920s burned Saturday night in a fire that required 70 firefighters to get under control, according to a report.

An arson investigation will determine if the blaze was deliberately set, Louisville Fire Department Chief Bobby Cooper told local FOX station WDRB-TV.

No one was believed to be inside the building when firefighters responded and no injuries were reported, according to the station.

Photos posted by the city’s fire department showed flames rising from the roof of the building as firefighters directed water at the blaze from at least three ladders raised outside the building.

Firefighters later learned the roof had partially collapsed, WDRB reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the century-old building was still being used for worship services, WDRB reported.

Known as the Greater New Hope Community Church, the building originally opened as the Kenneth Israel Synagogue, the report said.

There was no immediate indication that the fire was related to the protests being held in the city on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville woman who was fatally shot a year ago during a police raid at her apartment.